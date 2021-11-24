Wednesday nuggets: NU ready to roll with Smothers

Here is a quick recap of what head coach Scott Frost had to say following Nebraska's practice on Wednesday morning...

***Frost said the approach to the offensive game plan with Logan Smothers as the starting quarterback was to "put him in the best stuff to be efficient" and run plays he can execute well and what the staff trusts him with.

Frost said there wouldn't be a wholesale change to what the offense looked like on Friday, but there would be some new wrinkles with Smothers.

***Frost said Austin Allen, who announced Friday would be his final game at NU, was the "heart and soul" of the team.

***Frost added that there would likely be some guys that participated in the Senior Day ceremonies who would come back in 2022, and some that wouldn't participate who would move on.

***Frost said Adrian Martinez underwent shoulder surgery on Wednesday, but he hadn't talked with Martinez prior to meeting with reporters. Frost said a decision on whether Martinez would return to Nebraska next year wouldn't "take too long" after the season.

***Frost said running back Rahmir Johnson, safety Deontai Williams, and defensive lineman Damion Daniels had a "tight" timeframe on whether they'd be able to play on Friday while battling through injuries.

In other words, all three are questionable at best vs. Iowa.

***Frost said the plan right now was for linebacker Will Honas to come back and play next season. Frost said Honas had done a great job of being a player/coach this season after suffering a season-ending injury in the spring.

***Frost didn't downplay the importance of Friday's game in terms of what a win would mean for the program going into the offseason. Not only does he want to send the seniors out with a win, but NU could also gain some needed momentum going into the winter.