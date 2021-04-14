Wednesday nuggets: Chinander, Lubick give the latest
Nebraska coordinators Erik Chinander and Matt Lubick and several other Husker players met with media following Wednesday morning's practice.Here's a full recap of what they had to say...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news