HuskerOnline.com

When head coach Scott Frost and offensive coordinator Troy Walters first took over at Nebraska, one of the top items on their to-do list was to sit down with Stanley Morgan Jr.

The standout wide receiver was coming off an impressive junior campaign and had a legitimate option of making an early jump to the NFL. But after some good, long talks, Morgan decided to stick around Lincoln for one more season.

Looking back, Walters said that was one of the best things to happen to the Huskers.

“He’s meant everything,” Walters said of Morgan. “He’s kind of the standard of how we do things around here. He’s been excellent. He’s been awesome.; loves football. Every time he steps on the field, he’s passionate; he plays until the whistle. He sets the standard.

“We want all the younger guys in that receiver room to watch him and to be like him, because if you’re like him, you’re going to be successful. He’s done a great job this year not only on the field, but off the field, being a leader, setting the standard, setting the environment, the expectations.

“Even when things were a little rocky and we weren’t playing as well, he never jumped ship. He always had a positive attitude. I’m glad to see that his hard work and perseverance are paying off.”

With two games remaining in his NU career, Morgan is just 90 yards shy of matching Kenny Bell’s school career receiving record (2,689), 130 away from reaching his own single-season school record (986), and 144 from becoming the Huskers’ first-ever 1,000-yard receiver.

He said he wasn’t sure what his emotions were going to be like when he takes the field at Memorial Stadium for the last time on Saturday, but one thing he does know is that he wants to make sure he ends his Husker career the same way he’s played for the past four years.

“I want to be remembered for my hard work, every day,” Morgan said. “Not just on Saturday. It’s my hard work every day on the field, throughout practice, throughout meetings and on the field, off the field work. I don’t give up; I just keep going.”

While Frost and Walters only got to spend one season with Morgan, the New Orleans native will always hold a special place with both coaches.

“I’ve said this a bunch about Stanley: the best part about Stan is that he loves football,” Frost said. “Every day at practice he’s got a smile on his face, he’s excited to do warm-ups to get ready to practice. There’s always positive energy coming out of Stanley, and you need that on your team.

“I don’t know if he’s quite as vocal consistently as some of the other leaders, but he sets the example daily for how you’re supposed to do things and how you’re supposed to practice and his enthusiasm is infectious.”

