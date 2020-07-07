HuskerOnline - Webb Jr. excited to officially be a Husker

For some, the commitment of Lardarius Webb Jr. to Nebraska might feel like things moved extremely fast since the Huskers only offered about a week prior to him making his decision. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound cornerback has been recruited by the Huskers for long before the offer was officially made though. It was through the early stages of the recruiting process and relationship building that made Webb Jr. feel comfortable making his decision now. “The reason why I committed was I kept thinking about our phone calls,” Webb Jr. explained. “We were always talking and me and my dad both knew it. They wanted me and they just made it feel like Nebraska was home. They made it feel like I had already been there for a long time. “Where would be a better place to play than inside of that big stadium, under Scott Frost, be up under Travis Fisher as my cornerback coach and have Erik Chinander as my defensive coordinator? I just felt like there was nothing better than to be there with all of those coaches.”

2021 CB Lardarius Webb Jr. let Nebraska know he was committing on Monday and announced it to the public on Tuesday.

Webb Jr. was flying under the radar in large part due to transferring from Alabama to Jackson (Miss.) Jackson Academy as well as the cancellation of the spring evaluation period because of COVID-19. The fact that Nebraska became the first school to offer was not lost on Webb Jr. or his family. “It was big that [Nebraska] offered me first,” Webb Jr. said. “It felt like they really believed in me and were comfortable taking a chance on me. They aren’t really taking a chance on me because I guarantee you I’m a player, but they didn’t need to see me do anything more before offering and that was big.” The reason Webb Jr. moved from Alabama to Mississippi was so he could spend more time and train with his father, 9-year NFL veteran Lardarius Webb Sr. The rising senior says his training has paid off as his technique has improved, but that's not the sole reason why Fisher wanted to offer. “I could play corner, nickel or free safety,” Webb Jr. said. “Nebraska sees me more as a corner or nickel for them though. Coach Fisher says that he really loves my aggressiveness and my feet.”