Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-14 19:41:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Watts gets bonding time with his potential future teammates at NU

K4jh7itjwnrafmgtnbl2
Xavier Watts
Nate Clouse
Mike Matya • HuskerOnline.com
Recruiting Analyst

Omaha (Neb.) Burke receiver Xavier Watts was back in Lincoln Saturday to take in the spectacle and pageantry of the Red-White and he enjoyed the entire experience. On this particular trip to Lincol...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}