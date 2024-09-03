Advertisement
Published Sep 3, 2024
WATCH: Satt, Tony White & Dylan Raiola talk Colorado, Shedeur Sanders
Default Avatar
Staff
Inside Nebraska

Nebraska football DC Tony White, OC Marcus Satterfield and QB Dylan Raiola each have challenging matchups on their hands this weekend against Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and the Colorado football program.

White will need to find answers against the team's star quarterback and electric two-way receiver/cornerback – in addition to a group of dynamic offensive skill players – while Raiola and Satterfield will have to battle against what the OC described as a "pro-style defense."

In addition, OT Turner Corcoran, RB Emmett Johnson, WR Carter Nelson, DL Jimari Butler, DL Ty Robinson, LB Mikai Gbayor and SAF Isaac Gifford were all available at Tuesday's mid-week presser.

Watch Inside Nebraska's videos from the press conference in the links below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe for FREE to get even more digital content on all things Nebraska football, recruiting, volleyball and the Huskers' showdown with the Buffs this weekend.

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska

DC Tony White

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

OC Marcus Satterfield

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

QB Dylan Raiola

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

OT Turner Corcoran

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

RB Emmett Johnson

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

WR Carter Nelson

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

DL Jimari Butler

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

DL Ty Robinson

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

LB Mikai Gbayor

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

SAF Isaac Gifford

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
Advertisement