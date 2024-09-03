Nebraska football DC Tony White, OC Marcus Satterfield and QB Dylan Raiola each have challenging matchups on their hands this weekend against Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and the Colorado football program.
White will need to find answers against the team's star quarterback and electric two-way receiver/cornerback – in addition to a group of dynamic offensive skill players – while Raiola and Satterfield will have to battle against what the OC described as a "pro-style defense."
In addition, OT Turner Corcoran, RB Emmett Johnson, WR Carter Nelson, DL Jimari Butler, DL Ty Robinson, LB Mikai Gbayor and SAF Isaac Gifford were all available at Tuesday's mid-week presser.
