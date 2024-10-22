WATCH: Tony White, Marcus Satterfield post-Indiana press conference

in other news
WATCH: Analyzing four-star OT Julian Marks' flip to Nebraska
Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith breaks down Nebraska's flip of Kansas four-star OT commit.
The Checkdown: Efficient Indiana, more Haarberg snaps to help run game?
This week's Checkdown touches on Indiana's efficiency against Nebraska's defense, and more snaps for Heinrich Haarberg?
Analysis: Nebraska lands commitment from Rivals250 OT Julian Marks
Analyzing Nebraska's latest four-star offensive line addition in Julian Marks and what it means for the Huskers.
BREAKING: Nebraska flips Kansas 4-star OT commit
Nebraska added its 20th commitment in the 2025 class, flipping Kansas 4-star OT commit Julian "JuJu" Marks.
Notes and Observations from Blue Valley West's 35-34 win over Blue Valley
Notes and Observations on Nebraska four-star flip target Dawson Merritt in Blue Valley's tight loss to Blue Valley West
Essentially, everything went wrong for Nebraska football on Saturday against Indiana, and now the Huskers have to get back on the horse ahead of the upcoming weekend road trip to Ohio State.
On Tuesday, Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with Husker Media for the first time following the 56-7 loss to the Hoosiers. They discuss what went wrong against Indiana, how the Huskers can move forward, and they look ahead to their most difficult matchup of the season against the fourth-ranked Buckeyes.
In addition to White and Satterfield, a handful of Husker players met with the media on Tuesday as well including quarterback Dylan Raiola, receiver Jahmal Banks, defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher, safety/rover Isaac Gifford and cornerback Marques Buford Jr.
Watch all of the coach and player press conference videos in the links below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can subscribe for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.
DC TONY WHITE
OC MARCUS SATTERFIELD
QB DYLAN RAIOLA
WR JAHMAL BANKS
DL NASH HUTMACHER
SAF/ROV ISAAC GIFFORD
CB MARQUES BUFORD JR.
