Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

WATCH: Nebraska press conference with Matt Rhule, Husker support staff

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule (left) at the Huskers' spring game in April
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule (left) at the Huskers' spring game in April (Kyler Adams for Inside Nebraska)
Zack Carpenter • InsideNebraska
Publisher
@Zack_Carp
Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with the media for 30 minutes on Thursday to recap the month of June with camps, recruiting and any additional updates on the team in his last group media opportunity before the Huskers appear at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis on July 24.

Following Rhule's availability, two members of Rhule's support staff (director of football player development Gus Felder and director of football relations Troy Vincent Jr.) also answered questions from the media about their roles, how Rhule operates, players who stand out to them and more.

Watch the full press conference video of all three below and subscribe for free to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for all of our video content.

=================================

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for free to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel

=================================

Advertisement

MATT RHULE:

GUS FELDER:

TROY VINCENT JR:

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement