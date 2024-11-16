WATCH: Nebraska postgame press conference after 28-20 loss at USC

LOS ANGELES – Nebraska football is still reeling in the midst of a four-game losing streak, the latest coming on Saturday against USC.
The loss dropped the Huskers to 5-5 overall and 2-5 in the Big Ten after such a strong start to the season.
Following the 28-20 loss to the Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, hear from Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, running back Emmett Johnson and cornerback Ceyair Wright in their postgame media availabilities via the videos below.
QB DYLAN RAIOLA
RB EMMETT JOHNSON
CB CEYAIR WRIGHT
HC MATT RHULE
