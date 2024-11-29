WATCH: Nebraska-Iowa postgame presser with Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola

IOWA CITY – Nebraska football couldn't capitalize on the momentum.

The Huskers saw their final regular-season record finish at 6-6 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten after their 13-10 loss to Iowa (8-4, 6-3) on Black Friday inside Kinnick Stadium.

Nebraska followed up last weekend's massive breakthrough win over Wisconsin with a "rinse, repeat" loss to the Hawkeyes by the exact same score (13-10) as last season – and the exact same score as four of the 13 losses in the Matt Rhule era, which has fittingly featured four of 13 losses in which Nebraska allowed just 13 points – and failed to seize some additional end-of-season positive trends going into their bowl game.

Hear from head coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola, defensive lineman Ty Robinson and receiver Jahmal Banks, who were all made available for postgame media interviews shortly after the game.

