The Inside Nebraska team is excited to introduce a weekly football podcast/Youtube show this season hosted by Steve Marik and Tim Verghese. Show name is still pending, but these shows will drop weekly on Wednesday morning as Steve and Tim recap lessons learned from the previous week and preview the upcoming game.





This week, with no game to reflect on, the two first go through the depth chart, areas of concern just a few days out from the season opener and some notable additions and omissions on the depth chart. The two discuss the role quarterback Heinrich Haarberg will play in the offense behind and/or alongside Dylan Raiola. Steve offers some insight on UTEP edge rusher Maurice Westmoreland and the challenge he presents Nebraska's offensive tackles and the challenge that first-year head coach Scotty Walden's offense presents for Nebraska's defensive backs.





To close, the two trade takes on what they're looking for from Nebraska on Saturday as the Huskers kick off the 2024 season at home against UTEP at 2:30 PM on Saturday.