Published Dec 19, 2024
WATCH: Nebraska, BC Pinstripe Bowl presser feat. Holgo, Raiola and more
Inside Nebraska
Staff

Nebraska football and Boston College continue postseason prep for their upcoming matchup in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Ahead of the New York City-hosted bowl game – which gets underway at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 on ABC – the Huskers and Eagles are grinding through their allotted slate of bowl practices.

On Thursday, several reps from each program were made available to the media through a Zoom press conference.

Hear from Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, defensive coordinator John Butler, quarterback Dylan Raiola and defensive lineman Ty Robinson, and also watch Boston College OC Will Lawing, DC Tim Lewis, wide receiver Lewis Bond and defensive back KP Price discuss the upcoming game and plenty more.

Watch each of those press conference videos in the links below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.

NEBRASKA

OC Dana Holgorsen

DC John Butler

QB Dylan Raiola

DL Ty Robinson

BOSTON COLLEGE

OC Will Lawing

DC Tim Lewis

WR Lewis Bond

DB KP Price

