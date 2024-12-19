WATCH: Nebraska, BC Pinstripe Bowl presser feat. Holgo, Raiola and more

Nebraska football and Boston College continue postseason prep for their upcoming matchup in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Ahead of the New York City-hosted bowl game – which gets underway at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 on ABC – the Huskers and Eagles are grinding through their allotted slate of bowl practices.

On Thursday, several reps from each program were made available to the media through a Zoom press conference.

Hear from Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, defensive coordinator John Butler, quarterback Dylan Raiola and defensive lineman Ty Robinson, and also watch Boston College OC Will Lawing, DC Tim Lewis, wide receiver Lewis Bond and defensive back KP Price discuss the upcoming game and plenty more.

Watch each of those press conference videos in the links below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.