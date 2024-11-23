WATCH: Merritt Beason, Rebekah Allick, John Cook after sweeping Wisconsin

Nebraska volleyball has been thoroughly dominant this season. Head coach John Cook's nationally ranked Huskers are even steamrolling the programs that have given them troubles in the past.

The latest came on Saturday night in the Devaney Center as No. 2 Nebraska rolled to its second consecutive sweep of No. 6 Wisconsin (25-21, 25-22, 25-17). Both sweeps have come in the same month as the Huskers' second one happened just three weeks after having rolled into Madison on Friday, Nov. 1 and returned to Lincoln with a 3-0 victory over the Badgers by an eerily similar score (25-21, 25-22, 25-19).

The Huskers took down the Badgers (21-6 overall, 15-3 Big Ten) to give Nebraska Athletics a perfect 2-for-2 day. The football team officially secured a bowl game by improving to 6-5 overall via an in-control, if not dominant, 44-25 win over Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium – which ended just before the volleyball squad took the floor for pregame warmups down the road at The Bob.