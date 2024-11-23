WATCH: Merritt Beason, Rebekah Allick, John Cook after sweeping Wisconsin

Nebraska volleyball has been thoroughly dominant this season. Head coach John Cook's nationally ranked Huskers are even steamrolling the programs that have given them troubles in the past.
The latest came on Saturday night in the Devaney Center as No. 2 Nebraska rolled to its second consecutive sweep of No. 6 Wisconsin (25-21, 25-22, 25-17). Both sweeps have come in the same month as the Huskers' second one happened just three weeks after having rolled into Madison on Friday, Nov. 1 and returned to Lincoln with a 3-0 victory over the Badgers by an eerily similar score (25-21, 25-22, 25-19).
RELATED: Nebraska-Wisconsin VB match recap and highlights
The Huskers took down the Badgers (21-6 overall, 15-3 Big Ten) to give Nebraska Athletics a perfect 2-for-2 day. The football team officially secured a bowl game by improving to 6-5 overall via an in-control, if not dominant, 44-25 win over Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium – which ended just before the volleyball squad took the floor for pregame warmups down the road at The Bob.
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month
>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE
>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)
>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel
While Nebraska football is on its way to the postseason for the first time since 2016, the volleyball team is now two wins away from clinching a second consecutive outright Big Ten championship. The Huskers (28-1 overall, 18-0 Big Ten) will hit the road to face second-place Penn State (26-2, 16-1) next Friday in Happy Valley. Then, they will face third-to-last Maryland (13-16, 4-14) next Saturday in College Park in a back-to-back to end the regular season.
For now, though, the Huskers are celebrating a second straight win over rival Wisconsin and the extension of a 25-game win streak – one that has been highlighted by winning 20 of 25 via sweep and securing wins in 75 of 82 sets during the streak.
Afterward, Cook was joined by Husker stars Merritt Beason and Rebekah Allick to discuss Saturday's massive win over Wisconsin, the team's dominant run over the last three months.
Watch those press conferences in their entirety via the video links below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.