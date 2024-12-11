WATCH: Matt Rhule, Troy Dannen and Bill O'Brien Pinstripe Bowl presser

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule, Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen, Boston College coach Bill O'Brien and Eagles athletic director Blake James all met with the media via Zoom on Tuesday.

The press conference offered up opportunities for both head coaches and both ADs to discuss the Huskers' and Eagles' matchup in the Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

A rundown of the press conference, which has video courtesy of YES Network and the Pinstripe Bowl:

00:00 - Troy Dannen opening thoughts

01:09 - Matt Rhule opening thoughts

03:00 - Boston College AD Blake James opening thoughts

07:09 - Bill O'Brien opening thoughts

12:04 - Q&A with teams

