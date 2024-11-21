WATCH: Matt Rhule talks Tommi Hill, Malachi Coleman, Quinn Clark & more

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin gets underway at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday (Big Ten Network) as Matt Rhule gives his latest attempt at leading Nebraska football into the postseason.

The Huskers (5-5 overall, 2-5 Big Ten) host the similarly struggling Wisconsin Badgers (5-5, 3-4) led by a fellow second-year coach, Luke Fickell, looking for positive signs of momentum and a promising direction for the program.

On Thursday, Rhule met with the media for the final time ahead of Saturday's kickoff to give his final updates on the team, some additional thoughts on the Badgers and more.

That includes his comments on – or decision to not comment on – the latest status updates for cornerback Tommi Hill, second-year receiver Malachi Coleman and true freshman receiver Quinn Clark.

