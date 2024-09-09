in other news
Poll History: Huskers earn AP Top 25 nod, best ranking in 8 years
Nebraska is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2019 and earned its best ranking in 8 years.
Conversations with Clouse: September 8
Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
Nebraska's win over Colorado impresses 2026 four-star RB DeZephen Walker
2026 Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.) four-star running back DeZephen Walker recaps his trip to see Nebraska defeat Colorado
Pick-six livin': Tommi Hill carrying over strong play from last season
Matt Rhule believes Tommi Hill is one of the best college football players in the country.
Recruits react to Nebraska's 28-10 primetime victory over Colorado
Rising recruits across the country react to Nebraska's 28-10 win over Colorado
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with the media for about a half-hour at his weekly Monday press conference.
Watch the video below as Rhule takes a longer look back at the Huskers' performance against Colorado, the failures he saw throughout the game, Dylan Raiola's performance, targeting rules, the team's ranking in the AP Top 25 and a lot more.
Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for all of the Huskers' press conference footage, exclusive analysis and our highlight reel of the biggest plays and memorable moments from the Huskers' win over Colorado.
