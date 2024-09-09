Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with the media for about a half-hour at his weekly Monday press conference.

Watch the video below as Rhule takes a longer look back at the Huskers' performance against Colorado, the failures he saw throughout the game, Dylan Raiola's performance, targeting rules, the team's ranking in the AP Top 25 and a lot more.

