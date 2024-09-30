Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers are 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten following their 28-10 road win over Purdue on Saturday.

Now, the Huskers will welcome undefeated Rutgers (4-0, 1-0) into Memorial Stadium for their annual Homecoming Game (3 p.m. Central Time on FS1).

Rhule kicked off Rutgers Week at his regular Monday press conference.