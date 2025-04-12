WATCH: Matt Rhule recaps scrimmage at Saturday practice

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with the media on Saturday afternoon following the Huskers' 10th practice of their 2025 spring ball season.
Listen to Rhule's comments below as he recaps the scrimmage conducted on Saturday and gives his latest team updates with five spring practices remaining.
Watch the full press conference in the link below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month
>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE
>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)
>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel