WATCH: Matt Rhule NSD press conference

Matt Rhule has officially locked up his third full recruiting class as Nebraska football head coach.

It's a third consecutive Top-25 national recruiting class for Rhule and his staff. The Huskers signed the No. 25 class nationally in 2023 and No. 17 class in 2024, each of which finished as the No. 4 recruiting class in the Big Ten, and are currently sitting at No. 20 nationally and No. 6 in the Big Ten for the 2025 cycle.

The Huskers' Class of 2025 haul, however, was far from the main topic, ironically, on Wednesday afternoon at Rhule's National Signing Day press conference.

Rhule took a deep dive on several subjects and touched on many others during his half-hour at the mic – including why Tony White left, the status of Terrance Knighton and Garret McGuire, the answer to who will be the Huskers' defensive coordinator for their bowl game, living in the transfer portal world, the NIL landscape and the national coaching carousel.

Listen to Rhule discuss all of those topics and more via the video link below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.