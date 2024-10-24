WATCH: Matt Rhule lightning round presser ahead of Ohio State

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has a tall task ahead of him this weekend as the Huskers (5-2 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) travel to Columbus for a battle against the fourth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 2-1) on Saturday.

Prior to the Huskers' most difficult matchup of the season, the Nebraska head coach met with the media one final time on Thursday for his lightning round press conference ahead of the FOX Big Noon Kickoff game.

