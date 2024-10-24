Advertisement

What's next after Indiana loss? "Keep fighting," Isaac Gifford says

Nebraska's Isaac Gifford and Marques Buford Jr. talk the Indiana loss and more Tuesday.

 • Steve Marik
OC Satterfield, DC White talk Indiana loss

Marcus Satterfield and Tony White spoke with media following Nebraska's 56-7 loss at Indiana.

 • Steve Marik
WATCH: Tony White, Marcus Satterfield post-Indiana press conference

Press conference video as Nebraska DC Tony White and OC Marcus Satterfield discuss what went wrong against Indiana.

 • Staff
Alabama four-star LB commit Dawson Merritt talks pursuit from Nebraska

2025 four-star linebacker Dawson Merritt talks commitment to Alabama, Nebraska's push to flip and more

 • Tim Verghese
Quotebook: More takeaways from Rhule on Dylan Raiola, Ohio State & injuries

More questions for Matt Rhule, and more answers, as he assesses Dylan Raiola, talks Ohio State and gives injury updates.

 • Zack Carpenter

What's next after Indiana loss? "Keep fighting," Isaac Gifford says

Nebraska's Isaac Gifford and Marques Buford Jr. talk the Indiana loss and more Tuesday.

 • Steve Marik
OC Satterfield, DC White talk Indiana loss

Marcus Satterfield and Tony White spoke with media following Nebraska's 56-7 loss at Indiana.

 • Steve Marik
WATCH: Tony White, Marcus Satterfield post-Indiana press conference

Press conference video as Nebraska DC Tony White and OC Marcus Satterfield discuss what went wrong against Indiana.

 • Staff
Published Oct 24, 2024
WATCH: Matt Rhule lightning round presser ahead of Ohio State
Staff
Inside Nebraska

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has a tall task ahead of him this weekend as the Huskers (5-2 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) travel to Columbus for a battle against the fourth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 2-1) on Saturday.

Prior to the Huskers' most difficult matchup of the season, the Nebraska head coach met with the media one final time on Thursday for his lightning round press conference ahead of the FOX Big Noon Kickoff game.

Watch Rhule's full press conference video in the link below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can subscribe for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.

