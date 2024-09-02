Nebraska football blew out UTEP on Saturday, but now that the Huskers have achieved Matt Rhule's primary first-step goal for the year – starting the season 1-0 for the first time since 2019 – they have washed their hands and moved on to Colorado Week.

HC Deion Sanders, QB Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes come to town for a 6:30 p.m. CT primetime showdown against Rhule, his own stud QB Dylan Raiola and a team hoping to avenge their 2023 loss in Boulder.

It will be a raucous atmosphere in Lincoln that day as the Huskers and Buffs take the field under the national spotlight of "Big Ten Saturday Night" on NBC.

Rhule kicked off Colorado Week by taking a look back the Huskers' win over UTEP post-film review and then dove into the Nebraska-Colorado rivalry, the history between the two stories programs, the strategic battles ahead against the Buffs star QB and star two-way player Travis Hunter and more.

Watch Rhule's full Monday press conference in the link below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.