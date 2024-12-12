WATCH: Matt Rhule, John Butler press conference

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule, secondary coach turned full-time defensive coordinator John Butler and a small group of Huskers players all met with the media on Thursday inside the team's practice facilities.

The press conference provided an opportunity for Rhule to explain the process of hiring a new DC, why he turned to Butler and plenty more as the DC himself was able to take the mic for the first time in his new role.

