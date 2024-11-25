WATCH: Matt Rhule Iowa Week press conference

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule can breathe a sigh of relief this week.

The Huskers (6-5 overall, 3-5 Big Ten) officially got the big monkey off their back, shedding the program's seven-year bowl game drought with a 44-25 win over Wisconsin. Now, they are preparing for their annual Black Friday rivalry game against Iowa (6:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock), facing a 7-4 Hawkeyes team without needing a win to reach the postseason.

Rhule met with the media on Monday for his regular Game Week press conference to dive further into the Huskers' win over the Badgers, the matchup against the Hawkeyes, how it feels this week knowing they have their postseason ticket already punched and more – including his announcement that second-year receiver Malachi Coleman, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023 and the No. 1-ranked player in the state of Nebraska who was rated just outside of five-star territory, plans to enter the transfer portal.

