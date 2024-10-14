WATCH: Matt Rhule Indiana Game Week press conference

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is has led the Huskers to their most successful first-half start to a season in eight years.

He can get Nebraska to a bowl game for the first time in that same span, too, with a win on Saturday.

Rhule and the Huskers (5-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) head into a Saturday showdown against No. 16 Indiana (6-0, 3-0) at 12 p.m. ET in Bloomington for Big Noon Kickoff.

Rhule on Monday discussed the Huskers' successful start to the season, takes a look back their bye week, updates notable injuries and previews Saturday's matchup with the Hoosiers.

