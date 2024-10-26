WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola postgame presser after loss at Ohio State

in other news
GAME THREAD: Nebraska-Ohio State
Score updates and discussion as Nebraska takes on Ohio State at The Horseshoe.
Breaking down Nebraska basketball's roster with season-opener in sight
As the season is set to open Nov. 4, here's a breakdown of Nebraska's roster.
How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-Ohio State + all CFB Week 9 games
How to watch, stream and listen to Nebraska-Ohio State, plus TV info for every game on the CFB Week 9 schedule.
Nebraska VB: Huskers sweep Illinois for second time this season
Final score and recap as Nebraska volleyball netted its second sweep over Illinois this season.
Senior Commit Spotlight: Four-star QB TJ Lateef putting it all together
Nebraska four-star quarterback commit TJ Lateef is having a remarkable senior year, here's a breakdown of his film
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule, Husker quarterback Dylan Raiola, Jack linebacker MJ Sherman and defensive back Malcolm Hartzog all met with the media following Saturday's 21-17 loss at Ohio State.
Watch Inside Nebraska's full press conference coverage in the video links below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can subscribe for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.
HC MATT RHULE
QB DYLAN RAIOLA
LB MJ SHERMAN & DB MALCOLM HARTZOG
