WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Carter Nelson, Huskers celebrate 3-0 start

Nebraska football is 3-0 and moving onto Illinois.

For now, the Huskers can celebrate their 34-3 blowout win over Northern Iowa on Saturday night. It will be a short-lived celebration, though, as they will be welcoming in Illinois to Memorial Stadium for what will be a Top-25 matchup to begin Big Ten play on Friday night.

Watch and listen to QB Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers celebrate and discuss their 3-0 start to the season, their win over UNI and their early preparations for Illinois.

