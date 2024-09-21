WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and more talk brutal OT loss to Illinois

Nebraska football is 3-1 overall, 0-1 in the Big Ten and has to pick itself back up as it moves onto Purdue.

For now, the Huskers are licking their wounds following a 31-24 overtime loss to Illinois on Friday night. They notched three straight victories to begin the season over UTEP, Colorado and Northern Iowa, but the perfect start in the non-conference gave way to a brutal start to the league slate.

In the first matchup of Top 25 teams inside Memorial Stadium in more than a decade, the Huskers couldn't get the job done, couldn't finish things out, and they will now go on the road to face the Boilermakers (1-1) in West Lafayette next Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

Watch and listen to QB Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers discuss the difficult loss to Illinois, where things went wrong and how they can bounce back at Purdue.

