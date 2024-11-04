WATCH: Matt Rhule dives deeper into UCLA loss, potential changes during bye

in other news
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and his Husker program are at a crossroads.
Following its 5-1 start to the season, the Huskers have now lost three consecutive games to a pair of teams now ranked in the Top 10 (on the road at No. 8 Indiana and No. 3 Ohio State) and an unranked team that was limping its way into Memorial Stadium (UCLA).
It was a terrible loss to a sub-.500 Bruins teams (now 3-5 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten) as the Huskers had perhaps their best opportunity to seal up a bowl game bid and put that discussion to bed for the first time in seven seasons.
Instead, the Huskers got outworked, shot themselves in the foot and blew an ideal chance to notch their sixth win. Now, they enter the second of two bye weeks clinging to a 5-4 overall record and 2-4 mark in the conference before they finish up with a road trip to USC (Nov. 16) after the bye, a home date with Wisconsin (Nov. 23) and the Black Friday clash with Iowa (Nov. 29) at night in Kinnick Stadium.
It could be a long road ahead as Rhule and the Huskers march onward.
On Monday, Rhule dove deeper into that crushing loss to UCLA, what went wrong, what needs to be fixed, potential internal changes coming to the team and more during a bye week media availability.
Watch Inside Nebraska's video of Rhule's press conference in the link below. All press conference videos are also available on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.
