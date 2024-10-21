WATCH: Matt Rhule deep dive on Indiana loss, Ohio State preview

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule was at a loss for words on Saturday following the Huskers' embarrassing 56-7 loss at Indiana.

On Monday, during his regular Monday press conference to kick off Game Week, the Nebraska head coach took a longer deep dive to assess the Huskers' loss over the weekend, discuss the state of the program and give an early look at Nebraska's upcoming game at No. 4 Ohio State.

