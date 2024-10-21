WATCH: Matt Rhule deep dive on Indiana loss, Ohio State preview

in other news
Dylan Raiola and Matt Rhule both assess the QB's performance vs Indiana
Matt Rhule assesses Dylan Raiola in loss at Indiana, and the QB breaks down his own performance against the Hoosiers.
WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Jaylen Lloyd, Jimari Butler talk IU loss
Postgame press conference as Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Jaylen Lloyd and Jimari Butler discuss Huskers' loss at Indiana.
VB: Nebraska dominates Ohio State on the road, wins 15th straight
Full recap as Nebraska volleyball dominated Ohio State, rolling to a sweep in Columbus for its 15th straight win.
Game Notes: Nebraska vs Indiana player milestones, records and more
Player milestones, records and more games notes from Nebraska's loss at Indiana.
Rhule "embarrassed" by job he did preparing Nebraska for No. 16 Indiana
Matt Rhule took the blame of what went down in Bloomington on Saturday — a 49-point Husker defeat.
in other news
Dylan Raiola and Matt Rhule both assess the QB's performance vs Indiana
Matt Rhule assesses Dylan Raiola in loss at Indiana, and the QB breaks down his own performance against the Hoosiers.
WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Jaylen Lloyd, Jimari Butler talk IU loss
Postgame press conference as Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Jaylen Lloyd and Jimari Butler discuss Huskers' loss at Indiana.
VB: Nebraska dominates Ohio State on the road, wins 15th straight
Full recap as Nebraska volleyball dominated Ohio State, rolling to a sweep in Columbus for its 15th straight win.
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule was at a loss for words on Saturday following the Huskers' embarrassing 56-7 loss at Indiana.
On Monday, during his regular Monday press conference to kick off Game Week, the Nebraska head coach took a longer deep dive to assess the Huskers' loss over the weekend, discuss the state of the program and give an early look at Nebraska's upcoming game at No. 4 Ohio State.
Watch the full press conference video in the link below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can subscribe for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month
>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE
>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)
>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel
- OLB
- WR
- PRO
- OT
- APB
- DT
- C
- SDE
- SDE
- OT