WATCH: John Cook retirement press conference

Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook, a coaching legend in the state and widely viewed as one of the greatest coaches in the history of college volleyball, sent shockwaves throughout the Husker State when he announced his retirement on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the longtime Husker coach held a press conference to discuss his retirement, the reasons he stepped down and the direction of the program going forward without him.

