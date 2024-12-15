WATCH: John Cook, Lexi Rodriguez & Harper Murray NEB-WISC postgame presser

Nebraska volleyball is onto Louisville.

The Huskers swept Wisconsin for the third time this season, doing so on Sunday in their Elite Eight matchup with the Badgers (26-26, 25-17, 25-21). All three sweeps have come in the last six weeks.

This latest 3-0 match over the Badgers advanced Nebraska into its 18th Final Four appearance since 1982.

Afterward, Huskers coach John Cook, star libero Lexi Rodriguez and star outside hitter Harper Murray all met with the media to discuss the postseason win over Wisconsin and what comes next for the powerhouse program.

Watch our press conference videos of all three Huskers, plus postgame media interviews with Wisconsin, in the links below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.