Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

WATCH: Inside look at NU's facilities with head trainer Chris Peduzzi

Zack Carpenter • InsideNebraska
Publisher
@Zack_Carp
Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.

Nebraska football head athletic trainer Chris Peduzzi gives an inside look into the Huskers' facilities with a presentation and discussion on several of the team's resources for injury prevention, recovery and more.

Watch Peduzzi guide through parts of the facility and his brief interview afterward in the video above and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.

FREE UNTIL FALL CAMP:

>> New users can now claim an All-Access subscription FREE UNTIL FALL CAMP with our SUMMER DEAL by tapping THIS LINK and entering code "HUSKERVISITS" at signup. Deal is valid through end-of-day Monday.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement