Nebraska football head athletic trainer Chris Peduzzi gives an inside look into the Huskers' facilities with a presentation and discussion on several of the team's resources for injury prevention, recovery and more.

Watch Peduzzi guide through parts of the facility and his brief interview afterward in the video above and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.

