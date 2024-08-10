Nebraska football is now just past the halfway point of fall camp. Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and the Huskers are now nine practices deep with seven more to go until Game Week.

With its season opener against UTEP now exactly three weeks away, watch highlights from Nebraska's second open practice of fall camp on Friday in the link below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube Channel.

00:00 - Quarterbacks

02:21 - Defense

02:36 - Offensive Line

03:20 - Wide receivers

03:38 - John Butler & defensive backs

04:52 - Miscellaneous highlights