WATCH: Dylan Raiola, Tony White, Marcus Satterfield review Ohio State loss

Nebraska football put up a strong, valiant effort on Saturday against a traditional powerhouse that doubles as one of the best teams in all of college football, and it did so on the road.

Still, the Huskers (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big Ten) came up short in a one-score loss, 21-17, at Ohio State and will now need to regroup ahead of Saturday's upcoming home matchup with UCLA (2-5, 1-4).

On Tuesday, Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with Husker Media for the first time following the loss to the No. 4-ranked Buckeyes. They discuss what went wrong against Ohio State, what needs to be improved in order to finish off games like that and what they need to do in order to lock up a postseason berth as bowl game eligibility is on the line Saturday against UCLA (2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network) in Lincoln.

In addition to White and Satterfield, a handful of Husker players met with the media on Tuesday as well: Quarterback Dylan Raiola, offensive tackle Gunnar Gottula, defensive linemen Elijah Jeudy and Ty Robinson, and cornerback Ceyair Wright.

Watch all of the coach and player press conference videos in the links below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can subscribe for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.