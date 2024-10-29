WATCH: Dylan Raiola, Tony White, Marcus Satterfield review Ohio State loss

in other news
Three thoughts from Nebraska's exhibition win over Grand Valley State
Here are three thoughts on Nebraska's win over Grand Valley State in an exhibition.
Notes and Observations from Bishop Heelan vs MOC-Floyd Valley
Notes and Observations on 2026 Nebraska LB target Kasen Thomas and a 2026 defensive lineman to get on your radar
Sherman on motivated locker room following loss, Hartzog on his INT
MJ Sherman and Malcolm Hartzog spoke with the media following Saturday's loss at No. 4 Ohio State.
CARPENTER: Five thoughts following Huskers' narrow loss at Ohio State
Analysis and postgame reaction as Zack Carpenter breaks down the Huskers' narrow loss at Ohio State.
WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola postgame presser after loss at Ohio State
Nebraska-Ohio State postgame press conference with Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and the Huskers.
Nebraska football put up a strong, valiant effort on Saturday against a traditional powerhouse that doubles as one of the best teams in all of college football, and it did so on the road.
Still, the Huskers (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big Ten) came up short in a one-score loss, 21-17, at Ohio State and will now need to regroup ahead of Saturday's upcoming home matchup with UCLA (2-5, 1-4).
On Tuesday, Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with Husker Media for the first time following the loss to the No. 4-ranked Buckeyes. They discuss what went wrong against Ohio State, what needs to be improved in order to finish off games like that and what they need to do in order to lock up a postseason berth as bowl game eligibility is on the line Saturday against UCLA (2:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network) in Lincoln.
In addition to White and Satterfield, a handful of Husker players met with the media on Tuesday as well: Quarterback Dylan Raiola, offensive tackle Gunnar Gottula, defensive linemen Elijah Jeudy and Ty Robinson, and cornerback Ceyair Wright.
Watch all of the coach and player press conference videos in the links below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can subscribe for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.
DC TONY WHITE
OC MARCUS SATTERFIELD
QB DYLAN RAIOLA
OT GUNNAR GOTTULA
DL ELIJAH JEUDY
DL TY ROBINSON
CB CEYAIR WRIGHT
