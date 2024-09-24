WATCH: Dylan Raiola, Tony White, Marcus Satterfield preview Purdue

Nebraska football will be away from Memorial Stadium for the first time this season as quarterback Dylan Raiola gets the first road test of his college career on Saturday (11 a.m. CT on Peacock) at Purdue.
Raiola, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and defensive coordinator Tony White previewed that trip to West Lafayette during their weekly Tuesday press conference.
Watch those pressers in full – in addition to more players made available later in the afternoon – in the video links below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can subscribe for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.
DC TONY WHITE
OC MARCUS SATTERFIELD
QB DYLAN RAIOLA
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska