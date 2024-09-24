WATCH: Dylan Raiola, Tony White, Marcus Satterfield preview Purdue

Nebraska football will be away from Memorial Stadium for the first time this season as quarterback Dylan Raiola gets the first road test of his college career on Saturday (11 a.m. CT on Peacock) at Purdue.

Raiola, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and defensive coordinator Tony White previewed that trip to West Lafayette during their weekly Tuesday press conference.

