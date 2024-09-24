Advertisement
Published Sep 24, 2024
WATCH: Dylan Raiola, Tony White, Marcus Satterfield preview Purdue
Default Avatar
Jansen Coburn  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer

Nebraska football will be away from Memorial Stadium for the first time this season as quarterback Dylan Raiola gets the first road test of his college career on Saturday (11 a.m. CT on Peacock) at Purdue.

Raiola, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and defensive coordinator Tony White previewed that trip to West Lafayette during their weekly Tuesday press conference.

Watch those pressers in full – in addition to more players made available later in the afternoon – in the video links below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can subscribe for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.

DC TONY WHITE

info icon
Embed content not available

OC MARCUS SATTERFIELD

info icon
Embed content not available

QB DYLAN RAIOLA

info icon
Embed content not available

WR JAHMAL BANKS

info icon
Embed content not available

SAF/ROV ISAAC GIFFORD

info icon
Embed content not available

OT GUNNAR GOTTULA

info icon
Embed content not available

DL NASH HUTMACHER

info icon
Embed content not available

"JACK" MJ SHERMAN

info icon
Embed content not available
