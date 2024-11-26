WATCH: Dana Holgorsen, Tony White, Dylan Raiola at Iowa Week presser

Nebraska football offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen has called two games for the Huskers thus far, guiding quarterback Dylan Raiola in back-to-back standout performances against USC and Wisconsin.
Husker defensive coordinator Tony White, meanwhile, is set to enter his 24th game calling the shots on the other side of the ball.
Hear from all three, plus an additional group of Nebraska players, at the Huskers' latest Tuesday game week press conference ahead of the Black Friday rivalry game against Iowa (6:30 p.m. CT on NBC and Peacock).
Watch all of our press conference videos in the links below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.
