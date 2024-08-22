Dylan Raiola, the true freshman and former five-star ranked No. 2 overall in the country, took the reigns of the Nebraska football starting quarterback battle in the spring and was officially named QB1 by Matt Rhule and the Huskers on Wednesday.
Hit the Twitter link below to watch as Rivals national analyst Adam Gorney breaks down the news and the impact it could have on the Huskers.
