David Sanders Jr., a five-star offensive tackle and the No. 2 overall player in America in the 2025 recruiting class, has arrived for an unofficial visit to see the Nebraska football program for a second time this offseason.

Sanders, who is down to four schools and will announce his decision on August 17, arrived at the Huskers' practice facilities Friday evening alongside Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola to the scene of a strong Husker crowd welcoming them.

WATCH the arrival of Sanders and Raiola in the video below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get daily content of all things Nebraska.

00:00 – Arrival

01:50 – Interview with Dylan Raiola

04:18 – Matt Rhule with fans