While the ripple effect of the league's decision is obviously monumental, it also brings a key part of Frost's Monday press conference directly into the spotlight: could the Huskers pursue their own fall football schedule without the Big Ten?

The conference announced that the postponement of the 2020-21 fall sports season, including football, due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barely 24 hours after Nebraska head coach Scott Frost made a Hail Mary effort to save the 2020 fall football season, the Big Ten Conference officially closed the door on the idea on Tuesday.

“We want to play a Big Ten schedule,” Frost said on Monday. “I hope that’s what happens. Our University is committed to playing no matter what that looks like and how that looks. We want to play no matter where it is and who it is, so we’ll see how all those chips fall and certainly hope it’s in the Big Ten and if it isn’t, then we’re prepared to look for other options.”

Following the conference's announcement, commissioner Kevin Warren spoke to the Big Ten Network about the decision on Tuesday. During the interview, BTN lead studio host Dave Revsine asked Warren specifically about Frost's comments.

Warren declined to go in-depth at all in his answer.

“I’ll just say this: yesterday, for everyone included, and these whole last couple days – today – has been very, very emotional…" Warren told BTN. "(Our coaches) are passionate, and the reason why they’re great coaches is that they have great passion and they work hard and they’re intelligent, and I understand that.

"So, I know that there were many statements that were made yesterday, there were many interviews that were done yesterday, and I’m sure there’s going to be many other statements made today and in the future. But I just take those statements as really a point of passion and supporting their universities and student-athletes.

"So, I understand that. But as I sit here today, we have 14 institutions in the Big Ten Conference together, and I plan for us to continually be together and work collectively to make sure that we’re doing everything that we possibly can to make sure that we keep our conference strong.”

Revsine then pressed Warren again, asking if Nebraska - or any other Big Ten program - would even be allowed to organize its own fall football schedule.

“Again, I know what was said, and these are things – I’m sure there will be a lot of other issues that will arise or be raised that we’ll address at the appropriate time," Warren said. "Today’s not the appropriate day to do that. There are no games today.”

Nebraska chancellor Ronnie Green, athletic director Bill Moos, and Frost issued a joint statement of their own following the league's announcement. Reading between the lines, it appeared that the Huskers have not given up on the idea of taking the situation into their own hands.

“We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall football season, as we have been and continue to be ready to play," the statement read. "Safety comes first. Based on the conversations with our medical experts, we continue to strongly believe the absolute safest place for our student-athletes is within the rigorous safety protocols, testing procedures, and the structure and support provided by Husker Athletics.

"We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student-athletes to have the opportunity to compete.”