Just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 3, Stanley Morgan Jr. posted an animated GIF on Twitter of a scene from the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street”, when Leonardo DiCaprio - playing the infamous stockbroker Jordan Belfort - confidently shouts “I’m not leaving!” despite the FBI trying to shut down him.

There was no other context provided with the tweet, but it said everything Nebraska fans needed to know regarding the standout wide receiver’s future in Lincoln.

In the days following the end of NU’s disastrous 2017 season and the firing of head coach Mike Riley and his staff, rumors were starting to swirl regarding Morgan potentially forgoing his senior season and jumping to the NFL.

After catching 61 passes for a school-record 986 yards and 10 touchdowns, the New Orleans, La., native certainly had an opportunity to enter the NFL Draft discussion, giving some legs to the grumblings.

But Morgan quickly shot that talk down, and all it took to solidify that decision were a few talks with his new Husker coaches, particularly head coach Scott Frost and offensive coordinator/receivers coach Troy Walters.

“The biggest thing was just reaching out to him and allowing him to get to know me, allow him to get to know the staff, what type of people we are,” Walters said. “Then I talked a little bit about the offense and how exciting and how his strengths would benefit from this offense. But ultimately there was no pressure.

“He has to make the decision for himself, but all I wanted to do was allow him to get to know me and get to know the staff and get to know the offense, and let him know that if he did come back, what type of people he’d be working with and for. I think he saw that and - he loves Nebraska, and he loves Lincoln, and he loves football. He wanted to come back and really go out on a high note. We’re excited that he’s back.”