Playing for Nebraska has always been a dream of Grant Detlefsen's and Thursday night it came true for the Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast punter. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Detlefsen landed a walk-on offer from the Huskers while on an unofficial visit for NU's home opener last weekend. Despite having some other options on the table, the 2019 prospect knew in his heart he wanted to be a Cornhusker. "I told them that playing for Nebraska has always been a dream of mine and once I got that offer It wasn’t a hard decision to pick Nebraska," Detlefsen recalled when asked how he let Nebraska know he was committing. "Coach (Zach) Crespo was really excited for me and my family."

Lincoln Southeast punter Grant Detlefsen became the first walk-on commit for the Huskers' 2019 class Thursday night. Nate Clouse

Detlefsen said he wasn't sure if or when he'd earn an opportunity to walk-on to Nebraska, but the way he found out last weekend was a moment that he'll never forget. “They invited me to the game and I was on the field for warmups," Detlefsen said. "Coach Crespo came up to me and my family and said they would like to give me a walk-on offer to Nebraska. Coach Crespo has been really good about the recruiting process with me the whole time. “So they told me right there on the field that I had an offer to walk-on and that was just amazing when he came up to my parents and I and told me that. I was so excited because that’s what I’ve been working for, getting a walk-on offer at Nebraska and being able to play at Nebraska one day has always been a dream of mine.” The decision to walk-on at Nebraska meant he would be turning down scholarship money to punt at South Dakota State. “I have a 60 percent scholarship offer to South Dakota State," Detlefsen said. "I put some thought into it just because of how South Dakota State has treated me throughout the recruiting process and how they have made me feel. The coaches down there like Dan Jackson and Coach Stig are amazing people that have treated me with the utmost respect. So I just wanted to take the time to go through the pros and cons of each (school) before making a decision.”