Walk-on running back Jaquez Yant earns scholarship

A former three-star recruit who walked on to NU in 2020, Yant was the most physical, consistent, and reliable running back for the Huskers during spring ball.

This year, former walk-on Jaquez Yant claimed that title by breaking into Nebraska's backfield discussion and earning a scholarship on Tuesday.

Every year, a player comes seemingly out of nowhere to become the star of the spring.

At 6-2, 245, the Tallahassee, Fla., native brings a power element to Nebraska's running game unlike any of the other six scholarship backs on the roster.

A recruiting find of secondary coach Travis Fisher who held multiple scholarship offers out of high school, Yant was forced to take an academic redshirt and a walk-on last fall because he failed to qualify academically.

Now one of six scholarship running backs on NU's roster, Yant should get even more opportunities to push for a spot in the rotation – or even a starting job – when the Huskers get back to work this fall.

"He's not a walk-on in my eyes," tight ends coach Sean Beckton said of Yant this spring. "He should have been a scholarship guy coming out. Circumstances put him in a situation where he didn't get any scholarships. We are just glad to have him here.

"The expectations for Yant are he's always been a scholarship (level) guy for us. He's starting to show his ability to help this football team. We are excited about him on the offensive side of the ball…

"He's been a big surprise to our entire offensive staff with how well he's run the football. He's really stood out as a walk-on being a guy that may be able to give us some snaps this year."

Added NU offensive line coach Greg Austin: "He's going to bring some thunder. Hell, as offensive linemen, we have to get our ass out of the way because he might run us over. He's taken advantage of all the reps he's received, and he's done well with them."