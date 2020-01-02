After three years in Lincoln, walk-on outside linebacker Jordan Paup has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3, 245 pound Paup chose to walk-on to NU over scholarship offers from both FCS powers South Dakota State and North Dakota State.

The Central City native is hoping to land on his feet an FCS-level school for his final two years of eligibility.

Paup's high school coach Troy Huebert said on Thursday he's been in contact with SDSU, Wyoming and Abilene Christian at this point. Abilene has already extended him a full scholarship offer.

In three seasons at Nebraska, Paup saw action in just one game.