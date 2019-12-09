Nebraska redshirt freshman defensive back Isaiah Stalbird has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.



Stalbird confirmed the news to HuskerOnline on Monday.

The second-year walk-on player saw 243 snaps on special teams and 21 snaps on defense, according to PFF.

He took the third-most snaps of any Husker player on special teams in 2019, only behind Jeremiah Stovall and Eli Sullivan. Stalbird led all NU players on special teams in 2019 with 9 tackles.

The only defensive action he saw came in the Northern Illinois and Maryland games.

The Kearney native could transfer and play somewhere immediately since he's still a walk-on at NU.

HuskerOnline also confirmed the door is open for Stalbird to return, as he is a likely candidate to get a second semester and summer scholarship. Last season back-up quarterback Andrew Bunch went through a similar process and ultimately came back to NU.