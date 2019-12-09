Walk-on Nebraska DB Stalbird puts his name in the transfer portal
Nebraska redshirt freshman defensive back Isaiah Stalbird has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
Stalbird confirmed the news to HuskerOnline on Monday.
The second-year walk-on player saw 243 snaps on special teams and 21 snaps on defense, according to PFF.
He took the third-most snaps of any Husker player on special teams in 2019, only behind Jeremiah Stovall and Eli Sullivan. Stalbird led all NU players on special teams in 2019 with 9 tackles.
The only defensive action he saw came in the Northern Illinois and Maryland games.
The Kearney native could transfer and play somewhere immediately since he's still a walk-on at NU.
HuskerOnline also confirmed the door is open for Stalbird to return, as he is a likely candidate to get a second semester and summer scholarship. Last season back-up quarterback Andrew Bunch went through a similar process and ultimately came back to NU.
