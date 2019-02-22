The Nebraska baseball team (3-3, 0-0) dropped it's second game of the day in a hard-fought 5-3 loss to Oregon State (6-0, 0-0). The undefeated Beavers struggled against pitcher Mike Waldron but were able to plate two late runs to finish with the win. Offensive production from the two teams came early with six of the eight runs coming in the first three innings. A solo home run from Troy Claunch in the second inning got the scoring started for the Beavers while tacking on two more on a two-RBI single from left-fielder Alex McGarry. The Huskers were able to respond quickly in the top of the third on an RBI single from Aaron Palensky to make it 3-1 in favor of the Beavers. Nebraska was able to tie the game up at three after a two-RBI double from Gunner Hellstrom after working the count full, but that would prove to be all the Huskers could muster offensively on the evening. After Oregon State took the lead in the bottom of the eighth, it was time for pre-season All-American Jake Mulholland to take the mound. Mulholland needed only ten pitches to put the Huskers away for the night, taking the 2-0 series lead.

Beaver bats too much to handle late in the game

The Huskers did a good job of keeping the Oregon State bats in check but, in the end, the task proved to be too much for the Huskers to overcome. Robbie Palkart came on in relief of Mike Waldron to start the eighth inning but it only took one batter to break the tie. Adley Rutschman lead off the bottom half of the inning, sending a moonshot to center field and giving Oregon State the 4-3 lead. Four at-bats later, pinch-hitter Greg Fuchs singled down the left field line, scoring Beau Philip and giving the Beavers an insurance run heading to the top of the ninth.

Huskers unable to capitalize early

Perhaps the biggest blunder by the Nebraska offense came in the very first inning. In game 2, the Huskers only left a total of six runners on base but the first three proved to be the costliest of the day. Nebraska started off red hot after Spencer Schwellenbach, Angelo Altavilla, and Mojo Hagge lead the game off with three singles each, putting three runners on with no outs. After the quick production from its' first three batters, the Husker bats went ice cold as Beaver pitcher Bryce Fehmel was able to strike out the next three batters to end the Husker threat in the first.

"That's a winnable game. That was the back-end of a double header against a team that just wants it a little more. Bases loaded, nobody out and we get nothing out of it. That's got to pay out for us. That game was 3-3, both teams kind of just sitting there and they got the hits in the end." — Head coach Darin Erstad on his teams' missed opportunities against Oregon State

Waldron has career day on the mound

The one silver-lining of the day came from pitcher Mike Waldron. The only hit that the senior pitcher allowed in 5.0 innings of action came from the first batter that he faced. Waldron became unhittable the rest of his time on the mound, retiring the next 15 Beavers and striking out a career-high nine batters. Waldron proved to be the piece that kept Nebraska in the game as he did not allow a single run during his time on the mound.

Next up for the Huskers