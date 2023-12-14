Advertisement
Nebraska Volleyball: Huskers sweep Pitt, advance to national title match

Nebraska volleyball fans can celebrate in style as the Huskers swept Pitt on Thursday night to advance to Sunday's national championship match
Nebraska volleyball fans can celebrate in style as the Huskers swept Pitt on Thursday night to advance to Sunday's national championship match (USA Today Sports Images)
Zack Carpenter • InsideNebraska
@Zack_Carp
Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska.

Nebraska volleyball is heading to another national championship match.

The No. 1 overall seed Huskers swept fellow No. 1 seed Pittsburgh in Thursday night's Final Four (25-20, 25-23, 25-17) to advance to Sunday's title game where they will face either No. 1 Wisconsin or No. 2 Texas.

The Huskers (33-1) were led by true freshman Harper Murray (game-high 13 kills, five digs, two blocks), Bekka Allick finished with four kills and 10 blocks, accounting for two-thirds of Nebraska's total blocks on the night. The Huskers outblocked Pitt, 15-8, and took advantage of 22 Panther errors while limiting their own errors to 15 on the night.

Head to our game thread below for a recap of the match.

Check back later for more coverage at Inside Nebraska.

=========================

1 WISCONSIN (30-3) vs. 2 TEXAS (26-4)

Time: 8:30 p.m. CT

TV channel: ESPN (Commentators: Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak and Katie George)

Streaming: WatchESPN (Link), YouTube TV (Link to free trial), FuboTV (Link to free trial)

=========================

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

No. 1 Nebraska (33-1) vs. Semifinal No. 2 winner – 2 p.m. Sunday on ABC

=========================

