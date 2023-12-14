Nebraska Volleyball: Huskers sweep Pitt, advance to national title match
Nebraska volleyball is heading to another national championship match.
The No. 1 overall seed Huskers swept fellow No. 1 seed Pittsburgh in Thursday night's Final Four (25-20, 25-23, 25-17) to advance to Sunday's title game where they will face either No. 1 Wisconsin or No. 2 Texas.
The Huskers (33-1) were led by true freshman Harper Murray (game-high 13 kills, five digs, two blocks), Bekka Allick finished with four kills and 10 blocks, accounting for two-thirds of Nebraska's total blocks on the night. The Huskers outblocked Pitt, 15-8, and took advantage of 22 Panther errors while limiting their own errors to 15 on the night.
Head to our game thread below for a recap of the match.
Check back later for more coverage at Inside Nebraska.
=========================
MORE FROM INSIDE NEBRASKA:
>> Everything Huskers said in Final Four preview vs. Pitt
>> Nebraska Transfer Portal HQ
>> Updated prediction as Huskers look to flip 5-star QB Raiola
>> Sources: McCord, Huskers part ways
>> Huskers have their eyes on portal DB
>> Nebraska lands OT from Las Vegas powerhouse
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
=========================
1 WISCONSIN (30-3) vs. 2 TEXAS (26-4)
Time: 8:30 p.m. CT
TV channel: ESPN (Commentators: Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak and Katie George)
Streaming: WatchESPN (Link), YouTube TV (Link to free trial), FuboTV (Link to free trial)
=========================
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
No. 1 Nebraska (33-1) vs. Semifinal No. 2 winner – 2 p.m. Sunday on ABC
=========================