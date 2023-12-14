Nebraska volleyball is heading to another national championship match.

The No. 1 overall seed Huskers swept fellow No. 1 seed Pittsburgh in Thursday night's Final Four (25-20, 25-23, 25-17) to advance to Sunday's title game where they will face either No. 1 Wisconsin or No. 2 Texas.

The Huskers (33-1) were led by true freshman Harper Murray (game-high 13 kills, five digs, two blocks), Bekka Allick finished with four kills and 10 blocks, accounting for two-thirds of Nebraska's total blocks on the night. The Huskers outblocked Pitt, 15-8, and took advantage of 22 Panther errors while limiting their own errors to 15 on the night.

Head to our game thread below for a recap of the match.

GAME THREAD: NEBRASKA vs. PITTSBURGH