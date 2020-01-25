Visitor Preview: NU Junior Day
While the Class of 2020 recruiting cycle has technically not yet come to an end, the Nebraska coaching staff already has an eye on the future.The Huskers are set to have its second underclass recru...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news