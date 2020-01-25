News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-25 10:44:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Visitor Preview: NU Junior Day

Nate Clouse • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@NateClouse

While the Class of 2020 recruiting cycle has technically not yet come to an end, the Nebraska coaching staff already has an eye on the future.The Huskers are set to have its second underclass recru...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}