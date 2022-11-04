News More News
Visit Preview: Who Nebraska expects to host for the Minnesota game

WR commit Jaidyn Doss.
WR commit Jaidyn Doss. (Greg Smith/Inside Nebraska)
Nebraska is home once again as Minnesota comes to town for an 11 a.m. kickoff in Lincoln. The team continues to recruit hard under interim coach Mickey Joseph despite the uncertainty surrounding the program.

This week has about the same number of prospects as last week, with 50-plus prospects coming in to visit from around the country. All the usual commits that typically visit will be back on campus. The only out-of-state commitment set to visit this weekend is Ray-Pec (Missouri) wide receiver Jaidyn Doss. It’s important to keep players like Doss engaged with the program as other schools continue to recruit them hard. Doss was a player that defensive coordinator Bill Busch led the way on and Nebraska continues to keep that communication strong.

The group of 2024 players coming to town are the ones to watch once again. Joining Doss will be teammate Jaden Reddell. It’s the fast-rising tight end’s second trip to Lincoln this season. Since his initial visit to Nebraska earlier in the year, he’s been offered by Ohio State, Alabama and many others. He has family connection from Nebraska, which should also help in this recruitment. Reddell is the latest national recruit at tight end in this region.

Texas four-star defensive back Mario Buford will also be back in town again this weekend. The brother of starting safety Marques Buford Jr. is no stranger to the program, but his recruitment has been a battle all along. Oregon, Texas A&M and others continue to be the main competition for his signature.

Texas 2024 offensive lineman Willie Goodacre visited Lincoln over the summer. Nebraska continued to keep in contact with the 6-foot-5, 300 pounder who has offers from Arizona State, Kansas and others. Running backs coach Bryan Applewhite is leading the charge in the recruitment as the Huskers find ways to dip into Texas.

Just like last week, there are several players who could leave the weekend with scholarship offers from Nebraska. All the prospects I have my eye on for offers are 2024s. Missouri wide receiver Jude James, North Dakota defensive linemen Coy Okeson and Riley Sunram are ones to watch. So are Ogallala inside linebacker Harry Caskey and Minnesota defensive back Koi Perich.

2023 commits

WR Malachi Coleman

ILB Korver Demma (walk-on)

WR Jaidyn Doss (Missouri)

OT Gunnar Gottula

OT Brock Knutson

OC Sam Sledge

2023 prospects without offer

OL/DL Jack Allen

K Tristan Alvano

QB Will Anderson

RB Cole Ballard

ATH Mason Blankenship-Jones

ILB Max Buettenback

TE Cayden Echternach

QB JT Fayard (Texas)

DT Kade George

ATH Trenton Groff (Missouri)

S Asher Jenkins

OL Michael Moore (Georgia)

ATH Braelin Morton

CB Wesley Okafor

CB Will Potratz

OL/DL Grant Seagren

EDGE Kade Seip

WR Colin Sims

ILB Dalton Snodgrass

ATH Kolten Tilford

WR/EDGE Alijah Wayne

ATH Harrison Weber

2024 prospects with offer

2024 prospect with offer

CB Mario Buford (Texas)

OT Willie Goodacre (Texas)

TE/WR Jaden Reddell (Missouri)

2024 prospects without offer

ATH Ethan Baessler

ATH Dash Bauman

ATH Harry Caskey

TE Eric Ingwerson

WR Jude James (Missouri)

WR Preston Okafor

DL/OL Coy Okeson (North Dakota)

DT Pelumi Olanipekun (Texas)

S Koi Perich (Minnesota)

OT Jayden Potter

OT Caleb Pyfrom

TE Keaton Roskop (Iowa)

DL/OL Riley Sunram (North Dakota)

DL/OL Sam Thomas

ILB Trent Uhlir

DB Caleb Williams (Michigan)

WR Jackson Williams

2025 prospects without offer

EDGE Pierre Allen Jr.

QB Mikey Gow

QB Mekhi Moore (Georgia)

WR/EDGE Alijah Wayne

WR CJ Wiley (Georgia)

