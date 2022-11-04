Visit Preview: Who Nebraska expects to host for the Minnesota game
Nebraska is home once again as Minnesota comes to town for an 11 a.m. kickoff in Lincoln. The team continues to recruit hard under interim coach Mickey Joseph despite the uncertainty surrounding the program.
This week has about the same number of prospects as last week, with 50-plus prospects coming in to visit from around the country. All the usual commits that typically visit will be back on campus. The only out-of-state commitment set to visit this weekend is Ray-Pec (Missouri) wide receiver Jaidyn Doss. It’s important to keep players like Doss engaged with the program as other schools continue to recruit them hard. Doss was a player that defensive coordinator Bill Busch led the way on and Nebraska continues to keep that communication strong.
The group of 2024 players coming to town are the ones to watch once again. Joining Doss will be teammate Jaden Reddell. It’s the fast-rising tight end’s second trip to Lincoln this season. Since his initial visit to Nebraska earlier in the year, he’s been offered by Ohio State, Alabama and many others. He has family connection from Nebraska, which should also help in this recruitment. Reddell is the latest national recruit at tight end in this region.
Texas four-star defensive back Mario Buford will also be back in town again this weekend. The brother of starting safety Marques Buford Jr. is no stranger to the program, but his recruitment has been a battle all along. Oregon, Texas A&M and others continue to be the main competition for his signature.
Texas 2024 offensive lineman Willie Goodacre visited Lincoln over the summer. Nebraska continued to keep in contact with the 6-foot-5, 300 pounder who has offers from Arizona State, Kansas and others. Running backs coach Bryan Applewhite is leading the charge in the recruitment as the Huskers find ways to dip into Texas.
Just like last week, there are several players who could leave the weekend with scholarship offers from Nebraska. All the prospects I have my eye on for offers are 2024s. Missouri wide receiver Jude James, North Dakota defensive linemen Coy Okeson and Riley Sunram are ones to watch. So are Ogallala inside linebacker Harry Caskey and Minnesota defensive back Koi Perich.
2023 commits
ILB Korver Demma (walk-on)
WR Jaidyn Doss (Missouri)
OC Sam Sledge
2023 prospects without offer
OL/DL Jack Allen
K Tristan Alvano
QB Will Anderson
RB Cole Ballard
ATH Mason Blankenship-Jones
ILB Max Buettenback
TE Cayden Echternach
QB JT Fayard (Texas)
DT Kade George
ATH Trenton Groff (Missouri)
S Asher Jenkins
OL Michael Moore (Georgia)
ATH Braelin Morton
CB Wesley Okafor
CB Will Potratz
OL/DL Grant Seagren
EDGE Kade Seip
WR Colin Sims
ILB Dalton Snodgrass
ATH Kolten Tilford
WR/EDGE Alijah Wayne
ATH Harrison Weber
2024 prospects with offer
CB Mario Buford (Texas)
OT Willie Goodacre (Texas)
TE/WR Jaden Reddell (Missouri)
2024 prospects without offer
ATH Ethan Baessler
ATH Dash Bauman
ATH Harry Caskey
TE Eric Ingwerson
WR Jude James (Missouri)
WR Preston Okafor
DL/OL Coy Okeson (North Dakota)
DT Pelumi Olanipekun (Texas)
S Koi Perich (Minnesota)
OT Jayden Potter
OT Caleb Pyfrom
TE Keaton Roskop (Iowa)
DL/OL Riley Sunram (North Dakota)
DL/OL Sam Thomas
ILB Trent Uhlir
DB Caleb Williams (Michigan)
WR Jackson Williams
2025 prospects without offer
EDGE Pierre Allen Jr.
QB Mikey Gow
QB Mekhi Moore (Georgia)
WR CJ Wiley (Georgia)