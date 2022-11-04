Nebraska is home once again as Minnesota comes to town for an 11 a.m. kickoff in Lincoln. The team continues to recruit hard under interim coach Mickey Joseph despite the uncertainty surrounding the program.

This week has about the same number of prospects as last week, with 50-plus prospects coming in to visit from around the country. All the usual commits that typically visit will be back on campus. The only out-of-state commitment set to visit this weekend is Ray-Pec (Missouri) wide receiver Jaidyn Doss. It’s important to keep players like Doss engaged with the program as other schools continue to recruit them hard. Doss was a player that defensive coordinator Bill Busch led the way on and Nebraska continues to keep that communication strong.

The group of 2024 players coming to town are the ones to watch once again. Joining Doss will be teammate Jaden Reddell. It’s the fast-rising tight end’s second trip to Lincoln this season. Since his initial visit to Nebraska earlier in the year, he’s been offered by Ohio State, Alabama and many others. He has family connection from Nebraska, which should also help in this recruitment. Reddell is the latest national recruit at tight end in this region.