John Cook, Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly preview #2 Nebraska vs #7 Wisconsin

John Cook, Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly preview #2 Nebraska vs #7 Wisconsin

Presser videos as NU volleyball's John Cook, Andi Jackson and Bergen Reilly preview the Huskers' showdown at Wisconsin.

 • Jansen Coburn
Dylan Raiola responds to Marcus Satterfield criticism

Dylan Raiola responds to Marcus Satterfield criticism

Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese discuss Dylan Raiola's response to criticism of Marcus Satterfield.

 • Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese
Willis McGahee IV "earning" more game snaps with improved practice habits

Willis McGahee IV "earning" more game snaps with improved practice habits

True freshman Jack linebacker Willis McGahee IV is in line for more playing time. Here's why.

 • Steve Marik
Three takeaways from Tony White's time at the podium ahead of UCLA

Three takeaways from Tony White's time at the podium ahead of UCLA

Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming matchup with UCLA

 • Tim Verghese
WATCH: Dylan Raiola, Tony White, Marcus Satterfield review Ohio State loss

WATCH: Dylan Raiola, Tony White, Marcus Satterfield review Ohio State loss

Presser videos as Dylan Raiola, Tony White and Marcus Satterfield review NU's loss at Ohio State, preview UCLA and more.

 • Jansen Coburn

Published Oct 31, 2024
Visit Preview: Nebraska packing the sidelines with top targets for UCLA
circle avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Nebraska is back home in Memorial Stadium this week after nearly a month without a home game and the staff is taking full advantage of the opportunity, bringing in 35+ visitors from across the country, including some top regional targets, on Saturday.

From flip targets to top 2026 targets to the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2027 class, here's a look at the full list of visitors expected in Lincoln this weekend.

