Visit Preview: Nebraska packing the sidelines with top targets for UCLA

in other news
John Cook, Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly preview #2 Nebraska vs #7 Wisconsin
Presser videos as NU volleyball's John Cook, Andi Jackson and Bergen Reilly preview the Huskers' showdown at Wisconsin.
Dylan Raiola responds to Marcus Satterfield criticism
Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese discuss Dylan Raiola's response to criticism of Marcus Satterfield.
Willis McGahee IV "earning" more game snaps with improved practice habits
True freshman Jack linebacker Willis McGahee IV is in line for more playing time. Here's why.
Three takeaways from Tony White's time at the podium ahead of UCLA
Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming matchup with UCLA
WATCH: Dylan Raiola, Tony White, Marcus Satterfield review Ohio State loss
Presser videos as Dylan Raiola, Tony White and Marcus Satterfield review NU's loss at Ohio State, preview UCLA and more.
in other news
John Cook, Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly preview #2 Nebraska vs #7 Wisconsin
Presser videos as NU volleyball's John Cook, Andi Jackson and Bergen Reilly preview the Huskers' showdown at Wisconsin.
Dylan Raiola responds to Marcus Satterfield criticism
Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese discuss Dylan Raiola's response to criticism of Marcus Satterfield.
Willis McGahee IV "earning" more game snaps with improved practice habits
True freshman Jack linebacker Willis McGahee IV is in line for more playing time. Here's why.
Nebraska is back home in Memorial Stadium this week after nearly a month without a home game and the staff is taking full advantage of the opportunity, bringing in 35+ visitors from across the country, including some top regional targets, on Saturday.
From flip targets to top 2026 targets to the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2027 class, here's a look at the full list of visitors expected in Lincoln this weekend.
- OLB
- WR
- PRO
- OT
- APB
- DT
- C
- SDE
- SDE
- OT