Vince Guinta rejoining Husker staff in a senior recruiting role

Guinta was at NU from 2005 to 2008 and spent the last two seasons running Dave Aranda's recruiting operation at Baylor. He made his farewell announcement from the Bears on Friday and was updated on Nebraska's staff directory on Monday.

Former Bill Callahan recruiting staffer Vince Guinta is rejoining the staff at Nebraska.

Before that, Guinta was at Oregon State from 2015 to 2020, along with stops at Fresno State, Wisconsin and Utah.

He'll carry the title of Senior Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting. He's the only member of the personnel staff that carries the "senior" tag next to his name.

While at NU under Bill Callahan, Guinta was a part of some of the best recruiting classes over the last 20 years both in rankings and NFL draft picks produced.

Also on Monday, DJ Vokolek was added to the NU staff directory in a quality control position. It's assumed he took the spot previously held by Bill Busch on staff.

Vokolek, the father of TE Travis Vokolek, was the assistant head coach and LB's coach at Northern Iowa last year.

Another move not yet listed in the staff directory, but that shows up on Twitter is Aaron Coeling.

He has left his full-time offensive line position at Charleston Southern to work under Donovan Raiola.

Before that, he worked at Notre Dame and Miami (Ohio).

Spring practice at NU opens three weeks from today on Feb. 28.